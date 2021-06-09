From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Abuja has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU).

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director-General/CEO of NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu, said the signing marks a fulfilment of NiMet’s bid to increase the density of its meteorological stations across the country and to fulfil the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) requirement for the establishment of weather stations.

Matazu disclosed that NiMet, in furtherance of the partnership, had earlier built and equipped a weather station at the institution, promising to also equip the university’s meteorology laboratory with state of the art equipment all at no cost to the university.

He stated that he was happy with the collaboration and expects that surplus scientific works and research would be born out of it.

The NiMet boss added that his organisation would not leave the university without support, stating that NiMet would send staff periodically to undertake the training of the university’s staff.

MOUAU Vice Chancellor Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, who welcomed the development, noted that the weather station was very important and deserved priority attention within his first 100 days in office.

Thanking NiMet, he stated that the weather station was very important for agriculture, engineering, meteorological studies, civil engineering and other courses.

The VC gave assurances that the donations would be used to train scientists in weather and meteorology studies, adding that it would be an immense boost to the University’s meteorology department.

NiMet also donated several volumes of textbooks on meteorology and weather studies to the University

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Registrar of MOUAU, Mrs. Jacinta Ogwo-Agu, the University’s liaison officer, Mr. Rodney Egbodo as well as NiMet’s Director of Administration & Supply, Hajia Rabi Mohammed and Mailadi Yusuf, NiMet’s Director of Applied Met Services.

.