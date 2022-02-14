The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet weather forecast released on Sunday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze on Monday.

It envisaged horizontal visibility values ranging from 2,000m to 5,000m and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m over the northeast, northwest and north central regions throughout the forecast period.

“ The inland cities of the south are expected to be under moderate dust haze conditions in horizontal visibility of 2,000m to 5,000m and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000m during the forecast period.

“The coastal cities of the south are expected to be hazy with few patches of cloud during the forecast period.

“However, there are slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers in the afternoon to evening period, “ it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Tuesday.

The agency anticipated north central region to be in dust haze conditions while hazy skies with few patches of cloud are expected over inland and coastal cities of south during the forecast period.

NiMet envisaged prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Delta, Cross River, Imo, Lagos and Edo in the afternoon and evening period.

“For Wednesday, sunny and hazy atmosphere is expected over the Northeast, Northwest and the North central region during the forecast period.

“Hazy skies with few patches of cloud are expected over the inland and the coastal cities of the South during the forecast period, “ it said. (NAN)