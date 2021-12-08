The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted haziness and sunshine across the nation from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday, in Abuja predicted thick dust haze in the Northern region on Wednesday with horizontal visibility values of equal to or less than 1000m during the forecast period.

According to it, north central region should expect moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility values generally between 1000m and 3000m, and localised visibility of equal to or less than 1000m throughout the forecast period.

“Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range between 2000m and 5000m is envisaged over the inland cities of the south along with the south western coast.

“However, hazy skies with few clouds are anticipated over the south eastern coast of the country, ” it said.

The agency forecast thick dust haze on Thursday with visibility values of less than or equal to 1000m over the northern region during the forecast period.

NiMet envisaged the north central region should expect moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range between 1000m and 3000m and localised visibility of equal to or less than 1000m throughout the forecast period.

“Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range between 2000m and 5000m is envisaged over the inland cities of the South.

“The coastal cities should be under hazy skies during the forecast period, ” it said.

The agency anticipated thick dust haze on Friday with visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the northern region during the forecast period.

According to it, the north central region should expect moderate dust haze throughout the forecast period.

“Moderate dust haze should prevail over the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

“Coastal cities should be under cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine throughout forecast period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta State during morning hours,” it said. (NAN)

