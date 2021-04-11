The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms across the country from Monday to Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the Northern region with slight haziness over parts of Kano, Katsina and Zamfara within the forecast period on Monday.

It, however, predicted isolated thunderstorms over parts of southern Taraba and southern Kaduna during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, the North Central region is expected to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine.

“Later in the day, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Plateau.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the Inland cities of the South with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Osun and Enugu during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy morning with intervals of sunshine is expected over the Coastal cities with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Rivers,

Cross River, Bayelsa and Lagos during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The agency forecast sunny skies over the Northern cities with some form of haziness over parts of Kano, Katsina and Zamfara within the forecast period on Tuesday.

According to it, there are chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, southern Kaduna and southern Adamawa during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine over the North Central region during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi during the afternoon and evening hours.

It anticipated cloudy morning over Inland and Coastal cities of South with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during afternoon and evening hours.

“For Wednesday, sunny skies are envisaged over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the North Central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Niger and Kwara during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

NiMet predicted the Inland and Coastal cities of the South to be cloudy with chances of morning thunderstorms over the South east coast.

The agency envisaged few thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Imo, Anambra, Rivers and Bayelsa states later in the day. (NAN)