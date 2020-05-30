The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery activities over the country from May 31 to June 2.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja said thunderstorms were reported over the central cities down to the south of the country.

The agency said current observation showed that moisture was still much up to the northern region and that it was expected to aid the sustenance of weather systems over the region.

“On Sunday, early morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi and northern states. Later in the day, cloudy conditions with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the north.

“There is prospects of thunderstorms over southern Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, Sokoto, Yelwa, Katsina, Kano and Zaria axis.

“An overnight system is expected to affect eastern parts of central states, giving few thunderstorms over Niger State and Ilorin axis.

“Mambila Plateau should expect thunderstorms as well. As the day progresses, cloudy condition is anticipated with chances of scattered thunderstorms across the central region,’’ the agency said.

It envisaged inland cities of the south to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms over Enugu, Obudu and Ikom axis.

NiMet predicted prospects of light thunderstorms over some coastal cities like Calabar, Benin and Ijebu-Ode axis during the morning period.

The agency also predicted most parts of the coastal region to experience thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening periods.

“On Monday, cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine is expected over the north within the forecast period with a chance of thunderstorm activities over Yelwa during the morning hours.

“Also, there is prospect of thunderstorm activities over Maiduguri, Zaria, Sokoto, Yelwa, Gombe and Yola during the afternoon and evening period.

“Much cloudiness is anticipated over the central cities in the morning with chances of thunderstorms over Jalingo.

“Thunderstorms are envisaged over the central region during the afternoon/evening period.’’

According to NiMet, cloudy morning is expected over the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorm over Lagos, Ikom, Obudu, Owerri, Calabar, Yenagoa, Warri and Port Harcourt.

It forecast few thunderstorms over the inland and coastal region during the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted cloudiness to prevail over the north on Tuesday within the forecast period with chances of a few thunderstorms over Yelwa and Sokoto axis during the morning hours.

It envisaged scattered thunderstorms over places like Kaduna and Yola during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Cloudy skies are anticipated over the central states with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Lafia, Lokoja and Niger during the morning hours.

`There are prospects of thunderstorms over the central region during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy conditions are likely over the inland and coastal region with prospects of few thunderstorms over Calabar, Warri, Benin and Port Harcourt axis in the morning hours.’’

According to the agency, thunderstorms are anticipated over the inland and coastal areas during the afternoon and evening hours. (NAN)