The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and thundery activities across the country from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy conditions over the northern region on Thursday morning.

It predicted thunderstorm activities over parts of Taraba, Gombe, Gusau, Southern Sokoto, southern Kebbi and Adamawa on Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to the agency, other parts of the north are expected to be in partly cloudy conditions.

NiMET said that central cities would be partly cloudy-to-cloudy condition, with prospect of thunderstorms over Kogi and Niger in the morning.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over Jos, Kogi, Kwara, Lafia and Abuja in the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday.

The agency envisaged the southern regions to be cloudy in the morning, with chances of thunderstorms over Calabar, Obudu, Ikom, Ogoja and Eket axis.

It predicted thunderstorms over the inland and coastal belt during afternoon and evening.

“ For Friday, partly cloudy conditions are likely over the northern region during the morning period, with prospects of thunderstorms over the region during afternoon and evening hours.

“ Partly cloudy-to-cloudy skies are expected over the central cities in the morning hours, with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Ilorin and Jos,” the agency predicted.

It added that in the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms would be expected over the region.

“Cloudy skies will be experienced over the southern region during the morning hours, with chances of thunderstorms over Eket, Enugu, Owerri, Abakaliki, Calabar and Port Harcourt.

“The afternoon and evening hours show a good prospect of localised thunderstorms over the inland and coastal belt,” it said.

According to the agency, the morning hours over the north will experience partly cloudy-to-sunny

conditions on Saturday.

NiMet predicted partly cloudy-to-cloudy condition over the northeastern parts, with chances of thunderstorms over the northwest during the afternoon and evening of Saturday.

It forecast that the central region would be partly cloudy-to-cloudy atmosphere in the morning hours.

“However, later in the day, there are chances of thunderstorms over Jos and Abuja.

“The southern part of the country will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with prospects of rains over the coastal cities.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over most places in the inland and coastal areas,“ it said. (NAN)