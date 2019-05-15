(NAN)The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions with prospects of widespread thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Wednesday, in Abuja, predicted chances of thunderstorms over the central cities of Abuja, Lokoja and Lafia during the morning hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 39 and 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

It also predicted thunderstorm activities over Abuja, Lafia, Jos, Gombe, Mambila plateau, Ibi, Makurdi and Minna axis later in the day.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions with chances of a few thunderstorm activities over Maiduguri and Gombe in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorm activities over Sokoto, Gusau, Katsina, Kano, Yelwa and Maiduguri in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 36 to 42 and 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions over Inland cities and thunderstorm activities over coastal axis in the morning hours.

“However, widespread thunderstorm activities are likely over inland cities and over coastal region during the afternoon into evening hours with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospect of thunderstorm activities over the northern and central states with chances of widespread thunderstorm activities over the southern states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.