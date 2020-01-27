The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze condition with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over most parts of north with central and southern regions to be hazy on Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over Maiduguri, Potiskum and Gombe of northern states.

It further predicted dust haze condition over the rest of the northern region within the forecast period.

The agency forecast the day and night temperatures of the region to be 26 to 33 degree Celsius and 7 to 17 degree Celsius,

respectively.

“For central states, hazy condition is anticipated over most parts of the region within the forecast period.

“Bauchi and Yola should be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures to be in 25 to 34 degree Celsius and 10 to 16 degree Celsius.

“For southern states, hazy condition is anticipated over the region throughout forecast period with day and night temperatures expected to be 26 to 34 and 15 to 21 degree Celsius,” it said. (NAN)