The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted hazy weather condition from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday, in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze on Wednesday with horizontal visibility range from 2km to 5km.

It also predicted localised visibility of less than or equal to 1, 000m over the Northern region during the forecast period.

According to it, dust haze condition is expected to prevail over the North central down to the Inland and Coastal cities of the South within the forecast hours.

“For Thursday, dust haze is envisaged over Northern region down to Inland cities of South. However, hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud should prevail over

coastal belt within forecast period.

“For Friday, moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility range from 2km to 5km is expected over the Northern region during the forecast period.

“Hazy atmosphere is expected to dominate the North Central and the Inland cities of the South within the forecast period,” it said.

According to NiMet, early morning mist and fog patches are expected to lift to hazy conditions with patches of cloud in the afternoon and evening hours over the coastal parts of the country on Friday. (NAN)