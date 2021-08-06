The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has warned of possible heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in some parts of the country over the next three days.

The General Manager, Public Relations, Mr Ibrahim Muntari, issued the warning in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

Muntari explained that a three-day forecast released by the Central Forecast Office (CFO), observed that thunderstorms were expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Kaduna.

According to him, other places are: Jigawa, Gombe, Kano and Yobe states. He said parts of Niger, FCT and Nasarawa also had prospects of thunderstorm and intermittent rains.

The spokesperson further noted that there were chances of moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Benue, Bauchi, Plateau, Southern Borno, Gombe and Southern Yobe.

Muntari added that cloudy conditions and light rains were expected over the rest of the country.

As a result of the expected heavy rainfall and soil moisture, he said there were chances of flooding of roads, low lying settlements, stream and river channels, and disruption of traffic.

“Other effects are reduction in flight visibility, possible delay in flight operations, damage to mud houses and make shift structures, possible damage to roads and bridges,” he said.

Muntari said the agency, therefore, advised the public to exercise restraint and wait till after the rains to commute.

He assured that NiMet would continue to monitoring and update on any changes in the weather pattern. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.