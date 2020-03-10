Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted increase in temperatures across the entire country from Wednesday till Friday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja forecast sunny and dry weather to continue over the northern cities.

According to the forecast, the influx of moisture into southern region as high as Lat. 9ْN has increased cloudiness over the region, with reported cases of light rains over areas within the south.

It indicated that “for Wednesday, the entire northern cities are expected to be sunny and dry during the morning/evening period, with cloudy to sunny conditions likely to prevail over central states in the morning hours.

“Due to the influx of moisture extending up to some parts of the central states, there are prospects of thunderstorms over southern Niger, Abuja and Lokoja axis in the afternoon/evening period.

“Places like Calabar, Eket and Port Harcourt of southern region are expected to experience thunderstorms, leaving the remaining parts cloudy during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, some inland cities such as Enugu, Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Benin, Ibadan, and the entire coastal cities are expected to witness isolated thunderstorms.”

NiMet envisaged northern cities likely to remain sunny and dry during the morning/evening period on Thursday, to be accompanied with increase in temperatures and high levels of discomfort.

It predicted cloudy to sunny conditions over the central cities with possibilities of thunderstorms over Kaduna, Abuja, Makurdi and Mambila Plateau during the afternoon/evening period.

“ The inland and coastal cities are expected to be cloudy during the morning hours. Later some isolated cases of thunderstorms are likely to prevail over the inland and coastal cities.

“ Dust haze condition is expected to prevail over the northern region on Friday while cloudy to sunny skies are envisaged over the central cities during the morning/evening periods.

“ A cloudy morning is expected over the inland and coastal cities, however, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over the southwest inland and its coastal cities during the afternoon/evening period,” it predicted. (NAN)