The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted lower-than-normal rainfall over most parts of Nigeria, this year, with expected late start of rains in the North.

The agency also said the south-eastern zone and the coastal areas would experience normal onset of rains.

Presenting NiMet’s 2019 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP), in Abuja, yesterday, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said most of the northern states would experience earlier than normal end growing season.

Sirika added that shorter length of the growing season was predicted for most parts of the country, with frequent and severe dry spell over the northern region during the rainy season.

According to him, these are risk factors for farmers in the affected areas and have to be carefully and scientifically managed.

“It is necessary to state that the expected below normal-normal rainfall in parts of the country does not rule out the possibility of isolated flash floods. This is due to high intensity rainfall at the peak of the season, especially in places that are naturally prone to flooding.

“It is also important to note that in every season, dry spells occur and in certain cases, lead to crop losses.”