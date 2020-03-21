The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted continuous influx of moisture laden winds from the coast up to northern parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Saturday in Abuja forecast further cloud building up as part of weather activities.

“For Sunday, partly cloudy to Sunny conditions are anticipated over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

“The central states are likely to be partly cloudy to cloudy throughout the day with parts of Niger, Kwara and Taraba States likely to experience thunderstorms during afternoon/evening hours.

“The inland cities are expected to experience cloudy conditions during morning hours. There are better prospect of thunderstorms in some inland and coastal cities like Osogbo, Ibadan, Enugu and Owerri axis during the afternoon/evening hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over northern region on Monday with prospects of thundery activities over Gusau and Yelwa axis in the afternoon/evening period.

The agency envisaged central cities likely to be under partly cloudy to cloudy conditions in the morning hours with prospect of thunderstorms over parts of Kwara, Taraba, Niger, Kaduna and Abuja, while other cities would be under cloudy conditions during afternoon/evening hours.

It predicted chances of thunderstorm over parts of the southeastern cities during the morning hours which likely to persist into the afternoon/evening hours across the southern region.

“For Tuesday, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over northern region with chances of thunderstorms over Yelwa axis during morning hours.

“The region will experience partly cloudy conditions during afternoon/evening hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Southern Borno, Zamfara and Kebbi states.

“The central states are to be under cloudy conditions during morning period with prospects of thunderstorms during both morning and afternoon/evening hours.”

According to NiMet, southern states will be under cloudy conditions in the morning period while thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the southeast inland and coastal belt.

The agency further predicted that the region would experience thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening period. (NAN)