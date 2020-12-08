The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy conditions from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Tuesday predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region within the forecast period on Wednesday.

According to it, North central region is anticipated to be in partly cloudy skies with interval of sunshine during the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy conditions with interval of sunshine should prevail over the inland cities of the South within the forecast period.

“The coastal cities of the South are expected to be in cloudy condition with chances of a few thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket in the morning hours.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over Cross River, Delta, Lagos River and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening period, “ it said.

NiMet also forecast sunny and hazy conditions over the northern region within the forecast period on Thursday.

It further forecast partly cloudy condition with intervals of sunshine over the North central cities within the forecast period.

The agency envisaged cloudiness over the inland and coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over Eket during the morning hours.

It predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the inland cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over the coastal cities of the South later in the day.

“On Firday, sunny and hazy condition is expected over the North within the forecast period. The North central region is also expected to be in sunny and hazy conditions within the forecast period.

“Partly cloudy condition with interval of sunshine is anticipated over the inland cities of the south throughout the forecast period.

“The coastal cities of the south should be in partly cloudy to cloudy condition in the morning hours with slim chances of thunderstorms over Yenegoa,“ it said.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over the coast during the afternoon and evening periods. (NAN)