The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted chances of thunderstorms and rains over a few parts of the country for Friday.

NiMet in its forecast outlook on Thursday, predicted partly cloudy condition over the Northern states in the morning hours.

It further forecast a few thunderstorms over the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, cloudy morning is expected with chances of thunderstorms over Taraba state.

“Thunderstorms are likely over a few parts of the region in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures expected to be 25 to 31 and 15 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms/rains over the Southern states except for southwest inland in the morning where cloudy condition should prevail.

It envisaged day and night temperatures of the region to be 28 to 31 degree Celsius and 20 to 21 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)