Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstoms and rains for Wednewsday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Tuesday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Yelwa axis of Northern states with cloudy conditions around the eastern parts in the morning hours.

It forecast thunderstorms over Maiduguri, Nguru, Kano and Dutse axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 32 to 34 degree Celsius and 23 to 24 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over Niger, Abuja, Zaria, Kaduna, Jos, Lokoja, Ilorin and Yola axis in the morning.

“Later in the day, cloudy conditions are likely with chances of thunderstorms and rains over Gombe, Yola and Mambilla Plateau axis with day and night temperatures of 26 to 32 degree Celsius and 17 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

It envisaged thunderstorms and rains over the western part of Southern states in the morning.

”There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the eastern part of the region and the coast.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be of 30 to 32 degree Celsius and 20 to 22 degree Celsiu respectively,” it said. (NAN)