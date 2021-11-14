From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted a slight weather change in some Northern parts of the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu in Abuja.

According to the statement the weather forecast period is to last between now and Monday the 15th of this month.

The statement explains that the weather change is caused by the progressive southward movement of the Inter Tropical Discontinuity, ITD, in the north Indian Ocean Di- pole, IOD

According to Professor Matazu this movement could cause increase in atmospheric boundary layer in the north.It reads “prognostic weather charts show slight but progressive intensification of the northern hemispheric high pressure as the Mid-atitude trough is expected to move eastward further away from our region. This progression is expected to last till Monday 15th November.

“The foregoing statement is well supported by the progressive southward movement of the ITD at 12.5°N on the 10th, 11.4°N on the 11th and 11.1°N on the 12th. Its southward movement is expected to continue till Monday 15th, which is expected to be followed by its northward movement.

“Dew-point temperature values that showed increase in atmospheric boundary layer moisture from the 8th to 10th are showing otherwise, as dew point temperature values in the North and the North central are fast reducing.

Therefore, Meso-scales Convective Systems (MCS) are expected to reduce over the North central region of the country.”

