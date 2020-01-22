The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that the 2020 onset of the growing season is predicted to be near – normal to earlier than normal in most parts of the country.

During the prediction yesterday in Abuja, Minister of Aviation Senator, Hadi Sirika, stated that the earliest onset is likely to occur on the February 24, 2020 around coast of the South –South states, while the latest date is anticipated to be around June 22, 2020 in the Northermost parts of the country.

Furthermore, he said the rainfall cessation date would be September 26, 2020, and is expected on the December 28, 2020 over the Niger – Delta region.

However, generally cessation dates are predicted to be relatively normal in most places where cessation dates are expected to be a little earlier or later than normal.

On the length of the season, he explained that the length of the 2020 growing season is expected to be near-normal but longer than normal in most parts of the country spanning between 116 days in the extreme north and over 300 days to the south, places in the middle belt of the country such as Benue, Kogi and Abuja are anticipated to have between 200 to 250 days in the 2020 growing season.