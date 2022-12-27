Prof. Mansur Matazu, the Director General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), says the efficient policies of the Federal Government and effective implementation of objectives have sustained NiMet as the best meteorological service in Africa.

Matazu made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the agency developed and worked with approved work plan of programmes and activities by the Minister of Aviation Sen. Hadi Sirika, to guide the agency’s strides.

“ For these work plans, reports are routinely provided to the Federal Ministry of Aviation through the Honourable Minister. The work plan was produced to monitor the progress and achievements of each policy thrust.

“ These policy thrusts include – improved governance and institutional setting, effective partnership to improve service delivery, upgrade of observational infrastructure and improve data and product sharing policies.

“ Enhance numerical model and forecasting tools and applications, improve climate (risk early warning and advisory services), enhance products’ dissemination and outreach, performance summary of strategic objectives and Improve our contribution to climate Services, “ as part of the thrust, he said.

Matazu said NiMet had successfully extended its coveted International Standard Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 and 29990:2010 Certificates for provision of aeronautical meteorological services at airports and capacity building at its Regional Training Centre in Lagos for another year.

According to NiMet boss, the extension came after successful rigorous maintenance audits were carried out on airports and in the regional training school by the ISO through CERTECH earlier this year.

“ Meanwhile, On June 7, the Honourable Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, commissioned NiMet Pilot Briefing Room at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“ Also on that same day, the minister commissioned NiMet’s state-of-the-art Central Forecast Office and Conference Hall at the Headquarters, “ he said.

NAN reports that NiMet bagged most improved aviation agency of the year 2022 award while Matazu bagged the CEO of the year 2022 award.

NAN further reports that Matazu was conferred with Fellow of Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) as well as the distinguished service award by the Rotary Club of Abuja Metro (RCAM).

This was done in recognition of his integrity, professionalism, commitment and contribution to risk management in Nigeria.

RCAM is the biggest Rotary Club in Africa with membership of over 200 persons from various professions. (NAN)