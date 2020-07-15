TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has set up a local flood management committee to educate residents in the state on what to do during the rainy season.

State Commissioner for Special Duties, Thomas Bariere, yesterday, said his ministry has received this year’s Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Bariere said the local flood management committee set up in each of the flood-prone local government areas will monitor and drive the awareness campaign on ways to mitigate the effects of flooding.

He noted: “In this report, it is predicted that 14 local government areas will experience severe flooding. However, NEMA has also come up with their own report, that 18 local government in the state will equally experience flooding.

“Now, the most important thing is we have received this message. And as a ministry, we have decided to embark on state-wide sensitisation and awareness creation. The methods we have decided to use are to create awareness through special groups”, Bariere said.

The commissioner also assured that the state government has put in place measures to alleviate sufferings of residents as a result of flooding.

Similarly, the State House of Assembly has advised local government areas that are expected to suffer flooding to put in place practical steps to assist community people.

Chairman, House Committee on Emergency Reliefs and Special Duties, Nwakor Promise, said local government council chairmen must think of ways of addressing flooding in their domain, away from providing palliative.

Promise also said residents of the state must also change their attitude towards the environment.

He also said the Assembly is working on a bill that would ensure proper handling of cases of flooding in Rivers.

“This is an environmental issue that needs a multi-disciplinary approach that all facets of the environmental crew have to be in place”, Promise noted.