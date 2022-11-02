By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted airlines, motorists and the general public of the possible commencement of the harmattan season in most parts of the north.

This warning follows a weather report of dust plumes from the source region (Niger and Chad).

In a statement, issued by NiMet General Manager, Public Relations Muntari Ibrahim, the agency indicates that in the next 24 hours, there will be dust haze in moderate horizontal visibility of 2000m – 5000m over Maiduguri, Yobe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi and Jigawa States, while other northern states including North-central could report sunny and hazy visibility of 5–7km.

According to him, it is expected that this weather condition will persist for the next 3 days and observe a gradual increase in the Day-Time Temperature.

As the dry season begins, NiMet advises stakeholders and the general public that in places where visibility is impaired by dust haze, motorists should drive cautiously.

While people with respiratory issues are to apply necessary caution, especially for outdoor activities.

Airline operators are also advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet offices for effective planning of their operations, stressing that with warmer temperatures, there are higher chances of clear air turbulence.

“During the dry season, there could be increased chances of bird strike due to the influx of migratory birds. This constitutes a hazard to flight operations,” he said.

Motorists are also advised to adhere to recommended tyre pressure by the manufacturers, especially during the hot days to safeguard against tyre bursts. With reduced visibilities, flight delays or cancellations, in compliance with safety regulations may not be unexpected.

