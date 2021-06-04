Days after his inauguration as the president and chairman of council, National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Idorenyen Enang has unveiled a book to mark his 55th birthday, in Lagos.

Titled “In The Grip of Grace,” the 165-page biography seeks to capture the historic journey of the author, whose mission from infancy has been to live an impactful life.

According to the author, the book is meant to inspire and motivate; since it tells a story of an individual, who, despite the odds and challenges life throws at him, is still able to succeed.

“I feel exhilarated. I’m really grateful to God. It takes a lot to put together one’s account. Besides, the launch was a great place of validation. A great place you look at life and you say life is worth living.

“I want the younger generation who are in despair to understand that the purpose of this book, and the purpose of my life, is to show them the pathway that I’ve trodden; and that, as many of them that desire to stay focused, these things would happen

“The mission, therefore, is to motivate and let people, especially those who are in the shoes I was then, know that, if I could succeed, in spite of all those challenges, they can succeed, too,” he said.

The author also hinted at plans to embark on a book tour, where he will have the opportunity to sit around the table with some individuals that must have bought the book and have a heart-to-heart discussion on issues that will make them better persons.

“While I encourage them to buy the book, I also promise that when the time comes for my book tour, we’ll sit around the table, making sure we are COVID-compliant; there are things that are not in the book, that I will tell them about their lives that will make them become better, because winning is possible, everyone can win, it’s just a matter of perspective.”

Speaking about the title of the book, The Corporate Shepherd boss said it actually came from his spirit, while attributing some of the feats he has achieved today to destiny helpers.

According to him, his two fathers, biological, Pa Enang, and spiritual, Pastor Tunde Bakare, have succeeded in moulding him into the person he is today.

In his remarks at the event the Founder and Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, described the author as highly responsible and trustworthy.

“I wouldn’t know the exact day Idy stepped into the Latter Rain Assembly. But if you are looking for someone you can trust, someone you can delegate responsibilities to, without any supervision, and that will do everything as his own, that person is Idy.

“I’ve had the privilege of sitting with him for countless hours, Idy can ask questions. He’s not a blind follower, he’ll ask questions, and if he’s not satisfied, he’ll come back. You better know your onions,” the cleric stated.

According to him, the author has demonstrated the kind of hope that the bible is talking about.

The book reviewer, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo sees Enang as selfless, other-focused, loyal and a thorough-bred marketing professional. She commended the author for documenting some of his experiences in a book form for the younger professionals, and every individual, desirous of success, to learn from.

Elder Enang, the author’s father described him as a caring individual, who is always concerned about how those he comes in contact with, fares.

In his goodwill message at the event, the immediate past president of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Tony Agenmonmen believes the author has proved his worth in almost every stage of his corporate career.

He added that the new NIMN boss has what it takes to steer the ship of the marketing body to safety.

“I’m very confident that with Idy at the helm of affairs, the marketing institute is without doubt in safe hands,” Agenmonmen stated.