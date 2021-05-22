By Zika Bobby

As preparations for the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) elections gather momentum, one of the candidates vying for the office of the institute’s president, Mr. Idorenyen Enang, has said his priority on assumption of office would be to further enhance professionalism among members.

Idorenyen made the pledge while presenting his agenda at the institute’s presidential debate, organised for candidates vying for the top office.

According to him, with the huge presence of its members in different sectors of the nation’s economy, the time had come for the marketing institute to take its pride of place in the comity of professional bodies in the country.

While commending the outgoing president of the institute, Tony Agenmonmen for his efforts at rebuilding the institute, Idorenyen assured of his commitment to continuing with the rebuilding process to enable him effectively reposition NIMN.

He argued that one of the strategies he intends to adopt is by unleashing the power in members, and make them actively involved in the affairs of the institute.

Besides, he assured that the institute, under his leadership, would strengthen its bond with the academia, to enable its vast human resources in the nation’s academic space contribute their own quota to the growth of the institute.

Earlier, one of the candidates vying for one of the two vacant council seats, Mr. Chidi Nwakpa, had promised to use his influence as a council member to enhance the quality of membership to the institute.

The results of the elections, which will hold virtually, will be announced at the institute’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled for Lagos on Friday, May 28.