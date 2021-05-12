The Annual Marketing Conference (AMC) of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) billed for this month will focus on the role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the post-COVID-19 era.

NIMN president, Tony Agenmonmen, at a press briefing at the weekend in Lagos said the choice of the theme for the conference is informed by the knowledge that SMEs play very significant roles in the economic and social lives of the nation in terms of employment generation, poverty reduction, and contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said so far, the institute has laid a solid foundation for marketing professionals in Nigeria.

“This will be my last AMC as President and Chairman of Council of our great Institute. Therefore, I will also use the occasion to present my stewardship for the four years that I have had the privilege of leading my colleagues in Council, to lay a solid foundation and an irreversible growth for the Institute,” he said.

He said elections to fill the positions of two Council seats would be held during the two-day conference.

“This year’s elections will be by electronic system of voting. As highlighted last year, this voting method which has become a permanent feature of our elections gives every eligible financial member of the Institute the opportunity to exercise his or her right to vote for their preferred candidates irrespective of their location.”