Nimo Town Development Union, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, has elected Chief Emma Ndubisi, renowned businessman, as new president general to replace Chief Frank Igboka, who was murdered by suspected assassins in April, 2019.

Also elected alongside were Mr Patrick Egbegbalu, retired banker, and Emmanuel Nkwonta, as secretary and financial secretary, respectively.

Inaugurating the new officers at Nimo Civic Centre, National Legal Adviser of the union, Peter Afuba, former Attorney General of Anambra State, said Ndubisi, who hails from the same area as the late Igboka, would be in office until December 2020, when the tenure of the deceased was due to elapse.

He, however, said the tenure of the newly elected secretary and financial secretary would run for four years with effect from December 2019. He congratulated the new officers, and charged them to put the interest of the community above individual gains.

Chief Ndubisi thanked the community for the confidence reposed in him and promised to serve selflessly.