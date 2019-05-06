Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Thirty-four-year-old Okoye Ernest Chinwendu, who claims to be a surveyor with construction giant, has been arrested by the police in Anambra State in connection with the recent assassination of the President-General of Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Okoye is popularly known as IBB, who hails from Obosi in Idemili North local government according to the police was the second principal suspect in the murder case.

Last week, the police paraded one Chigbo Aniegbu, (alias Transformer), as the prime suspect and declared three others, Smart (surname unknown), Chukwuonso alias Nwasami and Obinna Okafor wanted.

But the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Mustapha Dandaura, said Okoye was initially concealed but latter mentioned by the first suspect following discreet investigation.

He said: “Last week Monday I paraded one of the kingpins who actively participated in the dastardly act and declared three others wanted. I also assure Ndi Anambra that the command under my watch will not relent in its efforts until it gets all the remaining perpetrators apprehended and bring them to justice.

“It would also be recalled that in the same vein, His Excellency Governor Willie Obiano increased the reward to N5 million on each of the three suspects declared wanted in order to fast rack police investigation.

“In view of the foregoing and following credible intelligence report, the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) had on Friday 03/5/2019 at about 7:30pm arrested the second principal suspect one Okoye Ernest Chinwe (aka IBB) ‘m’ aged 34 years of Obosi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State who was initially concealed and later mentioned by the first suspect following a discreet investigation.

“The suspect was traced and arrested in his hideout on old INEC road Awka. Upon interrogation, he confessed to being among the gang members that shot and killed the president-general and is assisting the police with useful information that could lead to unveiling the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrest of other fleeing accomplices.”

Dandaura attributed the success of the operations so far to the support of Gov. Obiano and the good people of Anambra State who he observed have been very cooperative with the law enforcement agencies.

He said: “I acknowledge this fact and urge the people of the state to sustain this level of cooperation with the police command at all times. We are indeed in an era where community policing remains the vogue and the people we are serving continue to demand for excellent service.”

When questioned by newsmen, the suspect Okoye said: “My name is Okoye Ernest Chinwendu from Obosi, I’m known as IBB. I’m a surveyor; I work with … on Second Niger Bridge. Police arrested me in connection with the death of PG of Nimo. To me I wouldn’t say I played any role; it is just that my town boy whom I lent some money called me to come and collect my money and when I came out to collect the money he said I should enter the car that they are going to collect the money.

“So when I enter the car I found out that there were strange movement inside the car and because the car had moved I couldn’t say let me go down because I had seen guns.”

Asked why he did not report to the police after the incident he said: “Because they threatened me that they know that I will start misbehaving, that I know that life is sweet, that if I do anything contrary, they will come to my house kill me, kill my wife and kill my kids.”

The suspect who claimed he was not aware of the place he was taken to for the operation said it was in the news that he heard the next day that some group of boys shot the PG of Nimo.

“I don’t even know where we went to because it was night. They parked the car and left me with one of the guns and said I should wait there.”