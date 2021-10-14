By Doris Obinna and Henry Uche

The Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) has launch its foundation to promote medical research and development in line with national health priorities for the advancement of public health.

At a media parley in Lagos, the chairman of the incorporated trustees of NIMR, Babatunde Fashola, affirmed that Nigeria was in precarious state without a deliberate effort to invest in research.

According to him, “The country is meaningless without NIMR, Nigeria Institute of Industrial Research and others. We are looking at raising N10bn to meet the goals of the institute,”

He implored government to invest in research, particularly in the medical sector, as every human activity is dependent on sound health.

Also, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, called for the translation and implementation of research works into real- time usable products, saying, “Supporting local researchers is paramount for more innovation and development. We call for proper management, administration and accountability of both human and material resources, and transparency.”

On his part, a member of the BoT of NIMR, Oni Idigbe, stated that the focus of NIMR would be on innovations and product development, in partnership with NGOs, higher institutions, research institutes and other renowned medical researchers: “We shall provide enabling environment and incentives for health researchers. We shall not fail to meet our vision and mission plan.”

For the DG/CEO of NIMR, Babatunde Salako, sustainable funding in the next decade as well as prudent administration and management were imperative for NIMR to achieve its mandate.

According to him, basic, applied and operational researches shall be advanced for the betterment of Nigerians.

“Nigeria needs to do more in medical research. We shall train young medical practitioners, mentor them, promote innovation, academic research, and every Nigerian shall be a beneficiary of the products of our works,” he said, adding that NIMR would work with the private sector to translate evidence of research to tangible products. He stressed that the body would sponsor personnel and projects and give awards across the country, provided such efforts promote public health.

For another member of the BoT, Oye Gureje, NIMR is prepared to meet challenges in the medical profession, as the institute gives top priority to capacity building through learning, training and retraining.

He said, “We don’t want to be caught unawares in the future. So many countries prepared for expected and unexpected eventualities and contingencies like the global pandemic, but countries who didn’t prepare were taken aback and set on edge.

“We want to be proactive and wait for any eventuality, that is why we must dig deeper into those diseases, which are not yet known. Drugs discoveries, road and water traffic injuries management, early diagnosis and detection, substance abuse control, building a responsible health system, global competitiveness and innovation, equitable and fair treatment for every Nigerian, nutritional food development and security, management of non-communicable diseases, among others, are priority areas for NIMR,” he said.

