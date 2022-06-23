The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF), Engineer Musa Nimrod has congratulated the newly elected executives of Nigeria Athletes Commission (NAC).

Former D’Tigers Captain, Olumide Oyedeji was elected as the Chairman of Nigeria Athletes Commission (NAC), while Henry Okorie, Players Representative on the board of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Emmanuel Jatto and Blessing Onyali were elected on Tuesday.

Nimrod charged the newly elected executives of NAC to use their position for the betterment of athletes across all sports.

He urged the members to sensitize athletes on the disadvantage of using ban substance while competing for the country.

Nimrod said, “I am congratulating the executives of Nigeria Athletes Commission on their successful election and we hope more sports will qualify to Paris 2024 Olympic during your tenure.

“Olumide Oyedeji is an elite athlete who have traveled round the globe though sports and I am confident the Nigeria Athletes Commission will witness a huge turn around.

“This is also the time for the executives to educate and sensitize their top athletes as well as junior athletes on the dangers of using ban substance. It is our desire that the flag of Nigeria is hoisted during medal presentation at international championship”, he added

The Secretary General of Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone 3 told the executive to preach oneness to every athletes competing for the country.

