The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod has donated 111 balls and 24 nets to 24 States Volleyball Association in Nigeria.

Nimrod made the donation at the final of the women’s volleyball event at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Benin City, Edo state.

He said the balls and net are meant for volleyball players who do not have access to equipment in their various states.

Nimrod told the 24 Director of Sports in the country to ensure the balls is utilized by the end users.

He said, “I am donating a total of 111 balls and 24 nets to 24 states including the FCT. The North East and North West are not captured because I learnt they made their own arrangements.