The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod has emerged as the Secretary General of African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Zone 3.

The election, which brought in Engineer Musa Nimrod, was held in a General Assembly on Saturday.

Nimrod said the position on the board of CAVB Zone 3 is a call to duty, adding that the zone will witness a turn around.

He revealed that the President of CAVB Zone 3 is determined to focus on the developmental programmes of volleyball in the region.

Nimrod said, “The position of the Secretary General Zone 3 means more work for me in the volleyball family. The vision of the Zone 3 is very simple; we want our region to be reckoned with in Africa. This means more work for our President, Ali Yaro and other members of the board because we are here to transform volleyball.

“I can recall that we held various Zone 3 African Club Championships in the last three years and this new board wants to do more by making sure there is synergy between the clubs in the region and players are able to ply their trade in different clubs across Zone 3”.

Nimord appealed to stakeholders in the Zone 3 to support the new board in achieving its aims and supporting the region in terms of sponsorship.

After the election, a meeting led by the President of CAVB, Bouchra Hajij was held to pilot the way forward for volleyball in the region.

The election was conducted by Keshy from Mauritius and assisted by Tunisia’s Mounir Ben Silmane from the legal department of International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The Presidents of the countries of Zone 3 includes; Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, Ghana, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Liberia.