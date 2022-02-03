Kaduna State Beach Soccer Association Chairman, Engr. Nimrod Musa, has inaugurated board members of the association.

Inaugurated members are Engineer Yusuf Abubakar Mustapha (Best) vice member, Hon. Sunday O. Adeleye, Vola Abidoye (FIFA), Mohammed Sani (FIFA) Isaiah Benjamin (Media Officer), Grace John, Elder Ogbonna Daniel (WADSON) Abdullahi Isa (Technical Director) and Florence Yori (Secretary). In his charge to the board and sub-committee members, Engr. Nimrod urged them to be prepared to make sacrifices for the upliftment of the association.

“ It is time to restrategise and reposition the association in Kaduna State and make the game better. I urge the technical and development committees members to commence work immediately because it is a challenge to build the sport for God and humanity”.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Beach board members have indicated readiness to compete in the forthcoming Beach Soccer National League schedule to commence in Kwara State from February 23, 2022.

Speaking at the inauguration, representative of the Nigeria Beach Soccer and coordinator of the Nigeria Beach Soccer League, Alhaji Mahmud Hadeja commended Kaduna Beach Soccer Association under the leadership of Engr. Nimrod.