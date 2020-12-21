From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Federal Government has extended the period for mobile subscribers to link their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) cards with their National Identification Number (NIN) by three weeks.

The deadline, which was previously scheduled for December 30, has now been moved to January 19, 2021. There was also a six-week extension for mobile subscribers who have not registered for their NIN.

This Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, also said that it has suspended Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and verification charges during the period of extensions.

The statement reads in part:

‘The National Task Force on National Identification Number (NIN) and SIM Registration met today, 21st December 2020. The meeting was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman-NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

‘Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the following resolutions were made: Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December 2020 to 19th January 2021; Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December 2020 to 9th February 2021.

‘NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens to attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing. The President appreciates Nigerians for their patience and commitment to update their Identities; The Federal Government also thanks all stakeholders for their compliance with the directives.

‘Mr President has also commended the efforts of the Task Force and urges all stakeholders to take advantage of the extension to link their SIM card with their NIN. USSD and verification charges remain suspended during these extensions.’