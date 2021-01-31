Globacom has fully commenced the enrolment of eligible Nigerians for the National Identification Number (NIN) at several of its retail outlets across the country following the licence it secured from the Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In a statement released by Globacom on Friday in Lagos, the leading telecommunications network stated: “We have deployed devices aligned with NIMC standards across several Gloworld outlets, and are making immediate arrangements for our other centres across the country to commence. Our objective is to create more opportunities for Nigerians who are yet to enroll for their NIN to do so more conveniently.”

The company also stated its support for government’s efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry, and reiterated its commitment to ensuring customers have an uninterrupted experience on its network.

For its subscribers, Globacom explained that those who already have their NIN but are yet to link them with their mobile numbers can do so by simply texting the NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial *109# to submit their NIN directly. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.