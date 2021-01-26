(From Fatima Mohammed-Lawal, NAN)

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says that any National Identification Card or National Identity Number (NIN) issued in Kwara before 2012 is not valid.

The NIMC acting Coordinator in the state, Mr Paul Popoola, disclosed this on Tuesday at the University of Ilorin, while speaking with newsmen.

Popoola explained that NIN registration in the early 2000s had been rendered unacceptable by the law that created the commission.

He, therefore, urged those yet to obtain the card to do so without further delay.

Popoola said that NIMC registration centres across Kwara would remain open every working day to capture residents of the state.

He commended the University of Ilorin for providing space within its premises to register the residents for the NIN.

“The university has been most magnanimous and visionary for giving the commission a space within its premises to capture interested citizens since 2014,’’ he said.

Popoola said that through the cooperation of successive administrations of the university, many of its staff and students, as well as those who live around it, had been registered.

He thanked the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, for providing logistics for the exercise.