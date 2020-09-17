Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has urged Nigerians to focus more on getting the National Identity Number (NIN) rather than clamouring for the physical identity card, stressing that NIN was the most important digital means of identification.

Director General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, stated this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, to mark the National Identity Day in Nigeria.

“Right now, around 42 million Nigerians have the NIN and that means that they are uniquely identified. Identification in the 21st century has to be a digital identification, therefore, it is the number that is most important, not the card.”