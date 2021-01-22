From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that it will commence the enrolment of foreign diplomats in Nigeria at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement signed by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kayode Adegoke, the agency assured that all hands are on deck to carry out the registration exercise seamlessly.

The statement reading part: “The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

The enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday 18th January, 2021. Also, the NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.”