From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has described claims that the national identity database has been breached as false, a hoax and of mischievous intent.

Responding to the rumours making the rounds on social media that 37 million records of Nigerian’s data are currently being sold on the dark web, the commission, in a statement, said the data being posted by criminals purporting to contain citizens’ information is fake.

It said after investigating the claims on the alleged data dump, they found them to be non-existent. The commission reassured the public that there have been no such breaches in its database.

The statement, signed by NIMC’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, read in part: “NIMC would like to bring to the attention of the public that the purported breach of the national identity database going round the social media is false, a hoax, and of mischievous intent.

“The NIMC would like to assure the public that there have been no such breaches or incidents. Investigations on the alleged data dump were found to be non-existent in the national identity database.”