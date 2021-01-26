From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has gone into partnership with Abia State Health Insurance Agency (ABSHIA) and Biosec Solutions Limited, to facilitate the issuance of the National Identification Numbers (NIN) to vulnerable individuals in the State, which is to expire on February 9, 2021.

Managing Director of Biosec Solutions, Dr Agu Osoka, in a statement, signed by the Head of Media and Publicity, Adanma Onyema, yesterday, explained that the partnership was one of the initiatives of the minister of health to ensure effective and efficient provision of basic healthcare for the masses.

Osoka, commended the Abia State Government for using identity management and e-governance to play a vital role in the socio-economic development of the state.

ABSHIA Executive Secretary, Dr Chidi Ubani-Ukoma said: “The poorest of the poor are our target population in this partnership.

“We will solve two key challenges by providing these poor and vulnerable Abians with National Identity Number, while enrolling them into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, they will be entitled to free health ser- vices up to secondary level of care.

“I am very grateful to my Governor who is passion-driven to the welfare of Abians and he has contributed immensely to the success of Abia Health Insurance agency and BHCPF in Abia State, my commissioner is very supportive of this partnership.”

He diclosed that so far, 47,000 individual are expected to be enrolled within a two month period. Biosec Solutions is a licensed NIMC enrolment partner, facilitating the issuance of National Identification Numbers nationwide.