From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Allegations of extortion has trailed the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration in Abia State.

Those trooping out to registration points set up by the state office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), in Aba are complaining of being asked to pay between N1,500 and N2,000, before being issued registration forms.

They also complained of the slow pace of carrying out the exercise by the designated officials.

Some of the applicants called on the federal and state governments to investigate the brazen collection of monies by NIMC officials at registrations points, especially in Aba.

Daily Sun went round Aba town and discovered that while registration centres at the Aba town hall complex, General Post Office and Christ the King Catholic Church premises are collecting between N1,500 and N2,000 from each individual before issuing them with the forms, in Ngwa Road post office and Abia State Polytechnic officials are demanding N1,000, with some selected banks allegedly collecting N500.