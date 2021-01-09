By Lukman Olabiyi

Pan-Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) registration in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19.

The group described the action as the most irresponsible act of governance on display in Nigeria’s history.

Afenifere in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, said the ongoing exercise also showed total disregard for the lives of citizens as it exposed them to the vagaries of Coronavirus without any form of protection under these terrible conditions.

The group noted that officials of the commission, who were on strike, which was already suspended yesterday, had also complained that they had not been provided personal protective equipment, while their allowances were yet to be paid.

The group said it was so barbaric and archaic that Nigerians were being exposed to such dangers which showed lack of critical thinking in leadership when bodies like Google, among others can manage whatever information on people’s phones without having any contact with the owners.

It challenged the government to respond to the strong allegation by the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, in an interview with a national newspaper, that already the virus had been detected in three officials of the agency at its headquarters with the government doing a cover- up.