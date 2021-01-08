By Chinenye Anuforo and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The National Identity Number (NIN) registration process has been suspended due to an indefinite strike embarked upon by a unit of the association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN).

Consequently, thousands of Nigerians applying for their NIN have been locked outside of NIMC offices.

The association explained that the industrial action was due to poor welfare packages, lack of tools, and risk of exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed and released by Michael Asekokhai, ASCSN NIMC unit and Victor Odia, the union’s secretary. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, had last month ordered all telecoms firms to disconnect SIM cards which were not linked with NIN. Currently, over 100 million Nigerians have yet to do so, causing huge crowds to gather at the various offices of NIMC in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.

According to the ASCSN, NIMC branch, the strike had become necessary due to the exposure of staff to COVID-19 risks, lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in promotion and poor funding. They also complained of not being paid for working overtime nor given enough tools to work with.

The statement read: “Consequent upon the just concluded congress of the above mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2020, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow January 7, 2020 and do nothing.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, had last month ordered all telecoms firms to disconnect SIM cards which were not linked with NIN.

Over 100 million Nigerians have yet to do so, causing huge crowds to gather at the various offices of NIMC in breach of the COVID-19 protocol.