From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) registration in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State is no longer the beehive affair it was a couple of weeks ago.

The supervisor in charge of that area, Mrs Onyinyechukwu Okoye attributed the reduction in the number of registerees to government extension of the date to April 6.

She said her office had never and would never demand gratifications for someone to be registered. She, however, noted that some registerees occasionally showed appreciation without any demand ” and we do not reject that since we never demand for it.”

Mrs Okoye named network problem as one of the challenges they have. She said her office fuelled a generator used for the registration and other logistics, adding that any help will be welcomed to make the job easier.

She told our reporter that there had never been any stampede at the Nnewi office due to a large space made available for the exercise.

Some of the registerees who would not like their names mentioned said they were no longer subjected to long queues that characterized the exercise some weeks ago “and anybody who wants to give them money does that to appreciate after completing the process.”