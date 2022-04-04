From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government has directed telcos to bar outgoing calls on unlinked lines from 4th April, 2022.

Affected individuals are advised to register for their NINs at designated centers and thereafter link the NINs to their SIMs before the Telcos can lift the restriction on their lines.

This was contained in a statement issued Monday, by Spokespersons of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Kayode Adegoke and Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde respectively.

According to the statement, over 125 million SIMs have had their NINs submitted for immediate linkage, verification and authentication and over 78 Million unique NINs issued till date.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the implementation of the Policy with effect from the 4th of April, 2022. Consequently, the Federal Government has directed all Telcos to strictly enforce the Policy on all SIMs issued (existing and new) in Nigeria. Outgoing calls will subsequently be barred for telephone lines that have not complied with the NIN-SIM linkage Policy from the 4th of April, 2022. Subscribers of such lines are hereby advised to link their SIMs to their NINs before the Telcos can lift the restriction on their lines. “Affected individuals are hereby advised to register for their NINs at designated centers and thereafter link the NINs to their SIMs through the channels provided by NIMC and the Telcos, including the NIMC mobile App.

“As of date, over 125 Million SIMs have had their NINs submitted for immediate linkage, verification and authentication. Similarly, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued over 78 Million unique NINs till date.” Says the statement.

In addition, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, emphasized that enrolment for the NIN is a continuous exercise and NIN is a precondition for service in Telcos, banks, Nigerian Immigration Service, and for several other government services.

“He also encouraged Nigerians and legal residents to visit NIN registration centers for the enrollment and issuance of valid NINs.” The statement added.