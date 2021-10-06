From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Tuesday announced that over 180 million telephone lines are now linked with the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Umar Danbatta disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during the public hearing and inquiry on the proposed draft regulations on telephone subscriber registration, SIM replacement and spectrum allocation, 2021.

He said the figure followed the capturing of over 60 million Nigerians by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in the National Identity Numbers (NIN) database.

“The NIN-SIM linkages so far are 180 million subscribers. When you look at the number of SIMs tied to a NIN, you have about 3-4, which translates to 180 million subscribers whose SIMs are linked to their NIN,” he said.

He added that the telecommunications industry had bounced back with broadband penetration peaking at 41 percent while active telephone subscribers have increased by over one million.

He urged Nigerians who are yet to link their SIM to do so before the October 31 deadline.

