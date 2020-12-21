National telecommunications Company, Globacom, has unveiled a short code for its subscribers to seamlessly complete the process of linking their Mobile lines to their National Identification Number (NIN).

The unveiling of the code was in response to the recent directive of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for all SIM registrations to be paired with a National Identification Number (NIN).

Globacom in a statement in Lagos said, “all our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by simply sending ‘UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109.”

For those customer Customers already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Glo said they can dial *346# to retrieve their NIN.

According the company, “We are was rolling out this measure to make it easy for subscribers on our network to comply with the new directives of NCC, and as part of our commitment to ensuring customers have uninterrupted access to the various service offerings we provide”

It advised Glo customers without NIN to visit a NIN enrolment center to get registered and obtain one immediately. The company advises subscribers with enquiries to contact its customer contact channels or to visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin for further support.

A total of 173 centers and 30 state governments/Public Sector Institutions were licensed last week by the Federal Government to conduct the enrolment of the National Identity Number (NIN) nationwide.