From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nine people were reportedly killed in a series of suspected herdsmen attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State between Friday, September 24, and Monday, September 27.

The younger brother of the council chairman of Guma LGA, Caleb Aba, was among the deceased victims, Daily Sun has learned.

Speaking to reporters by telephone on Tuesday afternoon, Aba narrated how the invading herdsmen have continued to attack his people on their farms and even in the market.

“Yes. On Friday last week, my younger brother went to the farm with four others at the outskirts of Gbajimgba town to harvest rice when the attackers ambushed them on the farm.

“The other four ran and were not caught but he (his brother), being the youngest among them all, could not escape and they (the attackers) caught him.

“I have been following it until this morning when I learnt that he has been killed. We have not recovered the body,” the council boss said.

He added that four people were killed after some other persons were also attacked in Gbajimba, the headquarters of the LGA Sunday evening.

“On Sunday evening, it was Gbajimgba market day and the NKST church had their holy communion; so those who were coming from the church and those leaving the market were attacked.

“Four people were killed and several others injured who are presently receiving treatment at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base hospital in Makurdi.

The council Chairman also disclosed that four other people were killed during an attack by herdsmen on Ulever community of the LGA on Monday.

“Yesterday morning, they (herdsmen) were at Ulever community and four people were killed.”

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Command through its spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that four people were killed in the attacks.

“Four people were killed while others sustained injuries. Scene has been visited by the commissioner of Police and investigation is in progress,” Anene said in a terse message to the telephone of our correspondent Tuesday afternoon.

