From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than nine persons were hospitalized in Kano on Sunday following a tragic accident involving a train, a heavily loaded truck belonging to Dangote Group and a commercial tricycle.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the nine victims who were evacuated to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, by the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been unconscious ever since as medical doctors battle to save his life.

Daily Sun reports that the accident occurred at about mid day, along Obasanjo Way Road in the metropolitan area of Kano State.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Kano State, CC Zuiberu Mato, who confirmed the tragic accident to Daily Sun, said the victims included six male persons, two female and one minor.

The Commander indicated that the accident was caused by an act of dangerous driving on the part of the truck driver adding that he was flagged down, but could not control his truck because of the speed at which he was driving.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The people around were flagging him down but because of his pace, there was no way he could stop the truck” he stated.

The Commander explained that the commercial tricycle was affected by the impact of the initial accident, saying that the impact of crash on the truck affected the tricycle as well as a nearby worship center.

“There were people at the worship center at the time of the accident but we thank God that they were unhurt……. But as you know the truck was fully loaded with Dangote Cement and the cement poured on everybody around the scene of the accident” he stated.