From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The fortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been depleted in Kano State following the defection of nine of its members in the State House of Assembly.

The legislatiors, who depleted to the Kwankwaso led New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), cited the leadership crisis rocking the party at the state and national levels as a reason for their action.

The affected legislators included Isyaku Ali Danja member Gezawa Constituency, Umar Musa Gama, member Nassarawa Constituency, Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo, member Ungogo Constituency.and Lawan Hussain Chediyar.

Others were Yan Gurasa.member representing Dala Constituency, Tukur Muhd member Fagge Constituency., Mu’azzam El-Yakub, Member, Dawakin Kudu Constituency, Garba Shehu Fammar member, Kubiya Constituency, Abubakar Uba Galadima, member Bebeji Constituency and Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki, member Kumbotso Constituency.

The nine former PDP house members , Friday tendered their renunciation letters to the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Kano State House of Assembly, Uba Abdullahi acknowledged the receipt of these letters while wishing them well in their new party.

