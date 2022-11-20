From Desmond mgboh, Kano

Nine passengers travelling on Kano – Katsina highway have died after their vehicle crashed and fell into Fada dam in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The accident which occurred on Saturday involved passengers travelling on a Gulf wagon vehicle with an unknown registration number.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, PFS Saminu Yusif Abdullahi said they rescued a total of 12 passengers from the dam regretting that while three were rescued alive, nine others were taken to the Gwarzo Specialists Hospital unconscious where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

According to him, the victims whose identities could not be verified by the service as at press time included two girls of about six months and six women aged about 48,45,42.40.35 and 28 years respectively. plus the driver

The statement quoted a witness who attested that one of the victims of the accident was still missing inside the dam.

On the possible cause of the accident, the statement explained that the crash happened after the tyre bust which caused a loss of control of the vehicle on the part of the driver.