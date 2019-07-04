Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has condemned the airstrike on Tajoura Migrants Detention Centre in Tripoli, Libya.

The government said the attack which was unwarranted and inhumane, was carried out without regard to human lives.

The government further said officials of the Nigerian Mission in Libya had visited the Tajoura Detention Centre and preliminary findings confirmed that nine Nigerian men lost their lives.

Recall that the Libyan airstrike which occurred on Wednesday, was reported to have led to the death of 44 persons, leaving 130 wounded.

The United Nations condemned the airstrike and described the development as a war crime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its acting spokesperson, Friday Akpan, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned in strong terms, the air strike on the Tajoura Migrant Detention Centre in Tripoli, Libya that occurred on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, which led to the death of 40 persons and left more than 80 others injured.

“The attack was unwarranted, inhumane and without regard to human lives.”

The government also said the mission identified and taken custody of three women, one man, a toddler and a 10 year-old-boy.

“Mission has requested for the full list and particulars of the migrants in the affected camp.

“Meanwhile, mission awaits the list from the centre to ascertain whether there are other Nigerians affected by the blast.

“The ministry commiserates with the families of the victims and calls for an independent investigation with a view to bringing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice,” the government also said.